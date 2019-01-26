KARACHI: Karachi Police on Saturday stopped vehicles of senior political party leaders during a crackdown against fancy number plates in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

South Zone Police launched crackdown in Defence, Clifton and adjoining areas against fancy number plates and tinted glasses. More than 20 vehicles with fancy number plates or tinted glasses have been seized and transferred to police station along their owners which include government officials as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vehicles of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari were stopped and let go of them after verification of their number plates during the snap checking.

PTI MPA Raja Azhar expressed felicity over checking of all the people indiscriminate of their social and political status.

“It is imperative to cooperate with police in order to eradicate crimes from our society,” he said.

Faisal Sabzwari also cooperated with police and stayed there until his vehicle was not verified by the Citizen Police Liaison Committee.

A vehicle used for protocol of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen, similar to police mobile van, was seized and transferred to the nearby police station along its driver.

Government vehicles of Balochistan number plate are also being seized. South Zone police officials said the vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates would not let be travel in the city.

