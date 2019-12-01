SNGPL to provide natural gas to 25,000 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has approved the supply of natural gas facility to as many as 25,000 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

The step has been taken by the SNGPL on the directions of the federal government.

In this regard, KP’s Energy Adviser Himayatullah said the project will cost Rs2.5 billion from which rupees 950 million will be paid by the provincial government.

Earlier in the month of October, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had released one billion rupees for the provision of natural gas to the southern district of the province.

According to Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Limited, the district includes Kohat, Hangu and Karak, Radio Pakistan reported.

On completion of these projects, seventy thousand households will be benefitted.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan, on September 30, had inaugurated gas supply line in Dara Adam Khel.

The project, which was completed with the cost of Rs 350million would help in supplying gas to the five clans of Dara Adam Khel, said Mehmood Khan, while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

Focusing on the development of the tribal districts, the CM had said the amount of Rs.83billion will be spent, yearly for the uplift of the tribal districts.

