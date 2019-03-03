MURREE: The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has advised citizens and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel due to heavy snowfall in Galiyat, ARY News reported Sunday.

According to GDA spokesperson, Galiyat was hit by heaviest snow in 31 years. He said it would take some time restore traffic in the territory because of intense snow cover, while roads are covered with almost 3-feet snow.

The spokesperson said further snowfall was expected that would make the situation worse.

“We are facing difficulties in cleanliness of roads due to landslidding”, he added.

The GDA said they would mobilize all resources to help stranded tourists.

Meanwhile, the Abbottabad district administration directed the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Communication and Works and GDA to take preemptive measures to make arrangements for clearing snow to facilitate the local community as well as tourists.

“Tourists visiting Galiyat ought to visit the scenic valley with full preparation and use chained tyres to avoid any untoward situation,” an advisory said, urging locals and the tourists to avoid unnecessary travel on the slippery roads.

The tourists were advised to carry a good stock of water, biscuits, and dry fruit with them, drive carefully with slow speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid repeated use of brakes and contact the GDA help desk in case of an emergency.

