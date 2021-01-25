Strong snowy winds hamper Sadpara, others’ K2 winter expedition

SKARDU: Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with his team has postponed the expedition to ascent the second highest mountain of the world, K2 without oxygen, due to strong snowy winds, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with his son Sajjid announced to hoist the Pakistan flag at the K2 peak on Monday (today) morning after scaling the second highest peak of the globe.

Sources privy to the matter said that the expedition has been postponed till January 29 due to bad winter. Sadpara, his son and a foreign climber were on a mission to ascend K2 without oxygen for last two days.

They will continue their attempt to summit the mountain after the normalization of snowy winds. Meanwhile, one member of the team was shifted to base camp after his health worsened.

Read more: In a first, mountaineers climb up K2 summit in winters

It is pertinent to mention here that a team of Pakistani and foreign climbers had begun their expedition to ascend the second highest mountain of the globe, K2, without oxygen to set a world record, days after the peak was scaled for the first time in winter by a Nepalese team.

We are embarking on the mission to summit the mountain and the team will include me, my son Sajid Sadpara and John Snorri, Muhammad Ali Sadpara said and asked the entire nation to pray for their success.

