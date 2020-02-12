Pakistan achieves major breakthrough with social media giants: sources

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has formalized a working mechanism with social networking giants Youtube, Twitter and Facebook, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Government officials privy to the development have confirmed that with the advent of such an agreement, content deemed blasphemous or insensitive towards religion could now be removed from social media.

The deal was made possible after concerted efforts of the government on the matter to stop illicit and insensitive content aimed at religious figures of Islam and other religions.

It has also been revealed that social media bigwigs are directed to open Pakistan offices soon enough and register themselves with the government.

Pakistan would be empowered to regulate and penalise Youtube, Twitter and Facebook content if they fail to abide by government directives in this regard.

The government will then also be eligible to fine social networking websites up to 500 million rupees if they fail to comply.

