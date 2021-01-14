Software house CEO, 7 others remanded in FIA custody

KARACHI: A court on Thursday remanded the chief operating officer (CEO) of a software house and seven others in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) custody for seven days.

The court directed the FIA to arrest two absconding accused, including the firm’s owner, at the earliest.

According to an FIR, filed on behalf of the State at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, the accused were involved in forgery, fraud and money-laundering. The case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

It is noteworthy that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) received over 400 money laundering cases from the country.

“The country reported 409 cases of money laundering during the outgoing year 2020,” a report of the FIA said adding that for the first time, even police authorities also referred the money laundering cases to the agency.

