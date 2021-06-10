Web Analytics
Sohai Ali Abro shares adorable unseen pictures with husband

Sohai Ali Abro

Pakistan’s resident diva Sohai Ali Abro tied the knot with cricket coach Shehzar Mohammad earlier this year in March in a surprise wedding ceremony, and the couple finally seems comfortable in sharing more of their life together!

Sohai Ali Abro  took to Instagram late on Wednesday to share previously unseen pictures of herself with her husband Shehzar, son of former test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad on Sunday.

Sohai and Shehzar

Sohai Ali Abro

From looking inseparable at parties to being cozied up at home, the two are a sight for sore eyes, especially for Sohai’s fans.

Newly Weds

The Surkh Chandni star simply captioned the post: “He’s her lobster.”

 

The couple shocked fans when they took to Instagram to announce that they had gotten married back in March. Shehzar even penned a sweet note on the occasion, writing, “Souls tend to go back to who feels like home. On to the next chapter with my wife… the joy of my life.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehzar Mohammad (@shehzarmohammad)

