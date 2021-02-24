Four solar energy projects achieve financial close: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday announced that four solar power projects of 250 megawatts achieved financial close, ARY News reported.

Talking to social networking website, Twitter, Omar Ayub said that $148 million investment were being made in the country owing to the power projects. The minister claimed the solar power projects will produce over 945 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually.

الحمداللہ ملکی وسائل سے بجلی پیداوار کی سمت اہم سنگل میل عبور ہوگیا آج کل 250میگاواٹ کے چار سولر پاور پراجیکٹس کا فنانشل کلوز ہوگیا ہے ان چار سولر پراجیکٹس سے ملک میں 148ملین ڈالر کی سرمایہ کاری ہورہی ہے ان کی سالانہ پیداوار 494.427گیگاواٹ ہوگی (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9KzWCGtwLg — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) February 24, 2021

One of the projects will generate electricity at a cost of Rs3.37 per unit while rest of three at a cost of Rs3.66, he added.

Earlier on December 8, Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan had said the government would ensure the provision of power and energy to the establishment of Special Economic Zones under the CPEC Project.

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad, the minister had also apprised the envoy about the initiatives by the current government to curb the distribution and transmission losses in the power sector.

