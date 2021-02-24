Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Four solar energy projects achieve financial close: Omar Ayub

power supply breakdown omar ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday announced that four solar power projects of 250 megawatts achieved financial close, ARY News reported.

Talking to social networking website, Twitter, Omar Ayub said that $148 million investment were being made in the country owing to the power projects. The minister claimed the solar power projects will produce over 945 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually.

One of the projects will generate electricity at a cost of Rs3.37 per unit while rest of three at a cost of Rs3.66, he added.

Read More: Govt focuses on lowering power generation cost through renewable energy resources: Omar

Earlier on December 8, Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan had said the government would ensure the provision of power and energy to the establishment of Special Economic Zones under the CPEC Project.

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad, the minister had also apprised the envoy about the initiatives by the current government to curb the distribution and transmission losses in the power sector.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Uncategorized

Indian traders face ‘absolute havoc’

Pakistan

PIA restores domestic flights to Chitral, Rahim Yar Khan

International

Global airline body IATA plans COVID-19 travel pass

Business

Over 90,000 Roshan Digital Accounts opened in five months: SBP Governor


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close