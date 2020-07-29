RAWALPINDI: A soldier, Lance Naik of the Pakistan Army was martyred after terrorists opened fire from across the Afghanistan border at a security post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The army’s media wing, in a statement, said that Lance Naik Sami Ullah embraced martyrdom after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces border post.

Earlier on June 21, Pakistan Army captain and a soldier had embraced martyrdom and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, Pak Army captain and soldier was martyred while two soldiers were also injured during the exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan.

One terrorist was also killed in retaliation, the military’s media wing said. The martyred soldiers had been identified as Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed.

