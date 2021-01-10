Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO laid to rest: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan was on Sunday laid to rest in Haripur, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the soldier, Naseer, was laid to rest in his native village in Haripur after a funeral prayer, which was attended by people from all walks of life.

His burial was carried out with complete military honours.

The army’s media wing said that Naseer embraced martyrdom during an operation at a militant hideout in North Waziristan. “Two of the terrorists were also killed in the intelligence based operation (IBO), ” said the ISPR.

In a similar act of terrorism, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check post in South Waziristan in November 2020.

The military’s media wing said that terrorists lodged firing at a check post near South Waziristan’s Pash Ziarat which was immediately responded by the personnel of security forces.

Read More: Three Pak Army soldiers martyred during search op in South Waziristan

Hawaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleiman Shaukat were martyred in the exchange of firing and one more soldier sustained injuries, said ISPR.

The security forces commenced an operation to clear the area, added ISPR.

