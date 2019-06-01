Soldier martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred in a gun and IED attack on a vehicle of the Pakistan Army in Boya area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Amil Shah, 26.

Terrorists first opened fire on the military vehicle, which was on routine patrolling in the area and then attacked it with an improvised explosive device (IED), it said.

“Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased lately as 5 soldiers have got martyred and 31 injured due to terrorist attacks over the last five months,” said the military’s media wing.

It recalled the arrest of facilitators of those behind the terrorist activities had led to the Khar Kamar post incident on 25 May.

It is noteworthy that two members of the National Assembly (MNAs) associated with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) led an assault on the Khar Kamar check-post in North Waziristan last Sunday.

According to a report compiled by the tribal district’s deputy commissioner, MNAs Mohsin Javed Dawar and Ali Wazir provoked the protesters to attack the army check post in Boya, North Waziristan.

“Security forces have regularly been targeted either in the form of physical attacks, ambushes, fire raids, rocket attacks or Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” it adds.

“On the evening of 25th May 2019, a Jirga of twelve Maliks of Doga was held at Boya and as a result of negotiations, one suspect was released after initial investigations with the condition of dispersal of protesters,” it continues.

The report highlights, “However, on the instigation of MNA Ali Wazir and Mohsin Javed Dawar, the protesters again gathered near Check Post at night.”

“On 26 May 19, MNA Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir entered NWTD from Saidgai Check Post and reached Khar Kamar Check Post at 09:30 am, approx 300-350 protesters were gathered,” the report says.

The DC’s report ascertains that: “Troops at first barrier requested MNAs to join the protesters’ camp using the alternate route and not the main road and in return, Ali Wazir used abusive language against the Army and instigated the crowd to attack the post. On this instigation, protesters started intense stone pelting and armed men with Parliamentarians also started firing at the post.”

“Thereafter, Army troops fired warning shots and asked protesters not to get close to the post and to stop the fire immediately. […] Meanwhile, protesters charged at the post and reached within troops’ deployment and tried to snatch weapons.”

