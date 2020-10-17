Soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat: ISPR

TURBAT: In another cowardly attack on security forces in Balochistan, a Pakistan army soldier embraced martyrdom while three soldiers got injured in a terrorist attack near Balochistan’s Turbat on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the army’s media wing, the terrorists opened fire on a security forces’ patrolling party near Jhaki post, 35 kilometers southeast of Turbat.

Resultantly, an exchange of fire occurred which resulted in the martyrdom of Lance Naik Waseem Ullah and injuries to three other soldiers, added the ISPR.

It is pertinent to mention here that 22 security officials have embraced martyrdom in different terrorist attacks in the last five days.

On October 16, at least 14 security officials, including seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel were escorting a convey of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) from Gwadar to Karachi when a large number of terrorists ambushed the convoy near Ormara on Coastal Highway.

The security personnel responded effectively and ensured the security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area. During the encounter, seven FC personnel and seven security guards embraced martyrdom, ISPR said, adding that substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists.

In another terrorist attack on October 15, six Pakistan Army personnel including Captain Umar Farooq embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

According to the ISPR, the attack in Razmak claimed the lives of six army personnel including 24-year-old Captain Umar Farooq.

