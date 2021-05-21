ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lead separate rallies to express solidarity with Palestinians to mark Palestine Solidarity Day, ARY NEWS reported.

The speaker led a peaceful march to express solidarity with Palestinians against Israeli aggression and said that Parliament has become the voice of the entire nation. “The Parliament approved a joint resolution ahead of Shah Mahmood’s departure to address UN session to express solidarity with people of Gaza,” he said.

Today led a peaceful March to express solidarity with Palestinians against #Israeli aggression. Pakistan stands with #Palestine and will continue its unwavering support at all forums until the complete restoration of peace in Palestine.🇵🇰 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/gWH17hYsRk — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) May 21, 2021



Asad Qaiser said that they should now stand for the atrocities faced by both Palestinians and Kashmiris. While lauding the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the speaker said that no one could suppress the voice of Palestinians.

“This is the issue of the entire Muslim Ummah,” he said.

The opposition parties in the National Assembly led by Shehbaz Sharif also marched towards the UN office in Islamabad and handed over a resolution in favour of the Palestinians.

@UN office Islamabad with Opposition Leader NA Shehbaz Sharif and opposition member parliamentarians to submit resolution in favour of Palestine 🇵🇸.@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/eMDTyEODOy — Kheeal Das Kohistani MNA🇵🇰 (@KhealDas) May 21, 2021



Speaking to the marchers, Shehbaz Sharif said that Israel martyred innocent people including women and children during days of violence against Palestinians in the Gaza strip besides also leveling buildings to the ground.

“We have submitted the resolution passed by the National Assembly to a representative of the United Nations,” he said adding that the resolution was the reflection of the emotions of entire Pakistan.

He urged the UN to implement its resolutions so that peace and calm could return globally. “There could be no peace unless these issues are resolved,” he said while marking the Palestine Solidarity Day.

