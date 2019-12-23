Dunyapur: Police on Monday arrested a son for his alleged role in killing his father over marrying another woman in Dunyapur tehsil of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the accused, a resident of Jallah Arain town of the tehsil, was involved in the murder of his father, a trader by profession, some two months back.

Divulging the details of the horrific incident, the police official said that the accused killed his father with the support of hired-killers after he married to another woman.

“He also became a complainant in the case to rescue his accomplices,” said the top cop of the district adding that he assured the killers of safeguard them while following the police investigations.

On December 22, a son killed his father over property dispute in Bhalwal Tehsil of Sargodha district here on Sunday.

According to police, the son killed his father after he denied to transfer property to his name.

Father and son had a clash over a land dispute which led to an argument, after which, the son along with a friend killed his father with a gunshot, said police.

After the incident, police moved the body to the nearest hospital, which was handed over to heirs after a legal procedure, while the suspect managed to flee from the scene.

Police have launched an investigation while a search for the suspect, identified as Zafar, is underway

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Mustafa.

