LAHORE: A fact-finding report over the non-functionality of the South Punjab secretariat has revealed that over 200 bureaucrats in the province have refused to get transferred to the secretariat, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, a fact-finding report was prepared and presented before a ministerial committee established by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The briefing shared that 72 percent of the appointments at the South Punjab secretariat remain vacant, with over 200 bureaucrats refusing to go to the secretariat.

A communication gap between the administration in South Punjab and the secretariat officials was also found to be a major reason behind the non-functionality of the secretariat.

The sources said that out of 822 available posts in the secretariat, appointments have been made only on 232 slots.”15 out of 24 posts of additional secretaries remained vacant while appointments were made only on 20 slots of deputy secretaries out of the 50 available posts,” they said.

The sources further revealed that appointments were made in only 137 slots of BPS-1 to BPS-16 out of the 648 available seats. “Only 46 BPS-17 officials could be appointed in the secretariat out of the 85 vacant slots,” they said.

In September 2020, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced to establish South Punjab Secretariat on Mattital Road in Multan.

The chief minister announced the construction site of the secretariat on Mattital Road of Multan on 500 Kanal wide land. A five-story building will be constructed for the South Punjab Secretariat besides establishing an urban forest.

He said that the issues of the citizens of South Punjab will now be resolved on a local basis.

