Man disguises himself as witch to steal goats in South Punjab

LAHORE: A man disguised himself as a witch to steal goats in Gharibabad an area of Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan, was caught by the residents, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the man identified as Imran son of Qamaruddin, was scaring people in Gharibabad from last month by personating himself as a witch with a bridal getup.

The residents of the area handed over the witch to the police after an ambush.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the witch who was scaring people was not a woman but was a man. Identified as Imran, resident of Jatki Basti, was involved in stealing goats from the area by pretending himself as a witch.

Detailing the incident, the residents of the area said the witch was a symbol of terror in the area, who used to roam at the roads in nights after doing getup of a bride just like Indian dramas.

The witch was caught last night by the youth of the area who had set up pickets at the various spots of the area.

