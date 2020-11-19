Two soldiers martyred in firing on South Waziristan check post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check post in South Waziristan last night, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that terrorists lodged firing at a check post near South Waziristan’s Pash Ziarat which was immediately responded by the personnel of security forces.

Hawaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleiman Shaukat were martyred in the exchange of firing and one more soldier sustained injuries, said ISPR.

The security forces commenced an operation to clear the area, added ISPR.

Earlier in September, a Pakistan Army captain had embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on the security forces in South Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, on the intelligence of terrorist presence in Shakai area of South Waziristan, the security forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorists move in the area when the assailants opened fire on the Army personnel.

During the exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops embraced shahadat, read the statement.

