NA speaker urges Malaysia to play effective role in resolution of Kashmir issue   

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia’s Dewan Rakyat (lower house of the Parliament) Speaker Mohamad Ariff Bin Md. Yusuf along with a delegation called on his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser in Islamabad.

Matters mutual interest, bilateral ties, regional security, situation in occupied Kashmir and other issued were discussed in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser asked for Malaysia’s support in resolution of Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

He said that fifty-seven days of lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir converted the valley into a virtual jail and the situation in Kashmir valley was at the verge of a human catastrophe.

The speaker said occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the partition of sub-continent and leaving the Kashmir dispute unresolved has brought the peace of the region at stake.

Asad Qaiser said continued denial of the due right to Kashmiri people for decades and recent unilateral action by India has exposed its democratic outlook.

Mohamad Ariff Bin Md. Yusuf agreed with the Speaker Asad Qaiser terming Kashmir issue a flashpoint and an impediment in bringing peace in the region. He said that the issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and international commitments.

