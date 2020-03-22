Special cell established for assistance regarding COVID-19 lockdown

KARACHI: The Sindh government has established a Central Control Cell to provide assistance to the public regarding lockdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province.

“In the Wake of COVID-19, a Central Control Cell is hereby established in SGA&CD, Government of Sindh at Committee Room 2nd Floor New Sindh Secretariat Building No.1, Karachi,” read a notification issued to this effect.

SGA&CD Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Memon will head the control cell.

As per the terms of references (TORs), the control cell will function round the clock and resolve issues related to the COVID-19 lockdown throughout the province.

It will be in touch with the cells established for the purpose by the IG Office, the Rangers director-general, the Health Department, the Home Department, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh as well as the divisional headquarters i.e commissioners and deputy COmmissioners at the district level.

Here are contact details through which one can reach the control cell:

Telephone No.021-99222926, 99222927, 99222967, 99222931, & 99222933

Fax No.021-99222231

Whatsapp No.92346-6625396

