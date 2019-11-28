Special Court orders interior ministry to appoint lawyers by Dec 05

ISLAMABAD: Special Court resumed hearing of the high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, head judge of the special court during the hearing said that the bench will not comment on the jurisdiction of the high court in the case.

It is to be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted a plea of the Interior Ministry and halted the special court from announcing the final verdict in breach of the constitution case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

The special court in its November 19 decision had reserved the verdict in the case against Musharraf, which was scheduled to be announced on November 28 (today).

The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the special court should hear the stance of Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case before announcing the verdict.

Justice Waqar Seth in his remarks during the hearing said that the court was not bound to allow Salman Safdar (former lawyr of Pervez Musharraf) in the hearing. “We have Supreme Court orders with regard to Salman Safdar,” Justice Seth said.

“If he intends he could assist our appointed lawyer,” Justice Seth said.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior to appoint its team of lawyers by December 05 as per the orders of the high court. “The court will hear only one counsel even the ministry appoints 50 lawyers,” the court said.

“The high court ruling have reference of Article 10, we have thoroughly implement it,” the judge said.

“The accused was offered opportunity for several times to present his stance. Even if he is in any corner of the building presently he come before the court, we will hear him,” the judge further said.

Shabbar Raza Advocate pleaded to the court to hear his petition seeking dismissal of the high treason case.

The court has already ruled on an application to this effect and arguments on another petition of same nature could not be allowed, the court said.

“You should submit your written arguments in the court before Dec. 05,” the bench told Shabbar Raza Advocate.

