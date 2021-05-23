ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the progress on special economic zones and approved the setting up of SEZ in Karachi, ARY News reported.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of CPEC projects and the promotion of investment.

The meeting discussed the investment under CPEC, facilities extended to the Chinese investors, related issues and the steps for their resolution.

During the meeting, PM directed the Board of Investment (BOI) to formulate and present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to remove barriers in issuing long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that strategic partnership ties between Pakistan and China had been unmatched throughout the world.

The meeting was attended by interior minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad and federal ministers including Hammad Azhar and Khusro Bakhtiar.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the establishment of three new special economic zones (SEZs) in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad.

Khan had gave node to establishment of Special Economic Zone Sindh, China-Pakistan Special Economic Zone in Raiwind and National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad.

