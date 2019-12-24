Special persons’ precious asset of country: President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan has a great passion of philanthropy as it hosted largest number of Afghan refugee, most in the world.

Addressing a ceremony regarding special persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said people actively take part in relief work during natural calamities in the country.

Read More: White Cane Safety Day: Mazari vows protection of special persons’ rights

He said Pakistan is emerging on the world’s map after successfully combating and dismantling the menace of terrorism.

The President said special persons are a precious asset of the country and they have more courage than others.

Read More: Man arrested for allegedly raping disabled girl in Karachi

He said the special persons must be trained as per requirement of job so that they could flourish in their lives by getting jobs.

He said a society can only make progress when we ensure the contribution of every individual in the process of the country’s development and prosperity.

Comments

comments