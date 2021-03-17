Special plane to bring 0.5 mln COVID-19 vaccine from China

ISLAMABAD: A special plane carrying 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccines has departed from China which would land in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The Sinopharm vaccines are being brought to Pakistan through a special plane from China, sources told ARY News.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Pakistan had purchased the coronavirus vaccines for the first time and the first batch of 0.5 million Sinopharm vaccines will arrive in the country from China.

The Sinopharm vaccines had been purchased at a discounted price following an agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical company.

The first batch of the purchased 0.5 million coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Pakistan today as the Chinese pharmaceutical company will supply the vaccines in phases.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) had earlier obtained permission for the emergency use of Sinopharm vaccines in Pakistan. Sinopharm vaccines are already being administered to frontline health workers and elderly citizens aged above 60 in Pakistan.

Following the ongoing vaccination drive, Sinopharm vaccines are proved effective and successful in Pakistan, sources added.

Moreover, Pakistan is holding negotiations with another Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

China had earlier gifted 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Pakistan including 500,000 vials for frontline health workers and 500,000 doses for Pakistan Army. However, the Pakistan Army had voluntarily handed over the share of vaccines to frontline health workers.

