Special visas for Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects approved: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said the government has approved a new visa policy for Chinese nationals regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects (CPEC).

This he said, during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad, he said the minimum period of new visas for Chinese nationals has been set at two years.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Chinese nationals would now be issued work visas within 48 hours from the respective missions and special desks are also being set up at airports to facilitate them.

The Chinese ambassador the government of Pakistan for easing visa facilities for Chinese nationals, which would further enhance the relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that timely completion of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was the top priority of his government.

Talking to the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that they were working expeditiously on the CPEC projects.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, CPEC, 70thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation and other matters were discussed in the meeting.

