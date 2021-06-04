Speeding bus crushes Lahore mother, three sons to death

Web Analytics
LAHORE: A speeding passenger bus crushed four people of a family to death at Lahore’s Ferozepur Road on Friday, ARY News reported. 

According to the Deputy Superintendent (DS) Traffic police, Arif Butt, a motorcyclist, who was travelling along with his wife, three sons and a daughter, was hit by a speeding passenger bus at Ferozepur Road.

As a result, the mother and his three sons lost their lives on the spot, while the man and his daughter were left severely injured. The driver fled the spot after the road crash, Butt added.

Meanwhile, the bodies and injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

In another accident of a similar in nature in the month of August, two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi.

Read more: Five killed in Hub road accident

The incident took place near Indus Chowrangi in the city’s area of Korangi, where two people, who were travelling over a motorcycle were hit by an unknown speeding car.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal.

