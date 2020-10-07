Speeding dumper crashes into five vehicles at Baloch Pull

KARACHI: A speeding dumper crashed into five vehicles in the city’s busiest area of Baloch Pull on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the dumper severely damaged five vehicles after getting out of control by its driver. Two to three vehicles were completely damaged, however, no human loss was reported in initial reports.

The enraged masses caught managed to catch the dumper driver after the incident and subjected him to torture over his negligence.

Following the incident, the traffic jam was reported. The traffic police reached the spot to clear the road.

In a separate road crash on August 22, a child was killed and three including a woman were injured when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle in Karachi.

The incident took place in the FB Industrial Area, where a family, traveling on a motorcycle was hit by a dumper, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to three others.

The body of the child and the injured were rushed to the hospital by the rescue teams.

