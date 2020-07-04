ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 2, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 2.29 percent.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 132.32 points against 129.36 points registered in the previous week.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included, moong pulse, garlic, bananas, masoor pulse, gram pulse, mustard oil and potatoes.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices included Petrol, Hi-speed diesel, Tomatoes, Chillies, LPG Cylinder, Onions, Chicken, Eggs, gur, Cigarettes, Mash pulse, Cooked daal, Wheat flour, Cooked beef, Sugar, Rice (Basmati broken), Mutton and Beef.

Read More: Consumer Price Index points out hike in inflation rate

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri6/9), bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (both loose and tin), salt, tea (packet), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, telephone call and toilet soap.

Comments

comments