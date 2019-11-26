WATCH: Here is how you can use spike traps in PUBG

A surprise addition to the PUBG Update 5.2 of the Battlegrounds is doing rounds and it is not fatal in itself.

The update which is named Spike Trap is only used to puncture the tires of any vehicle that happens to run over it. This was a curious addition to the game, since it does not limit areas of travel by a lot.

The game authorities announced it saying: “We almost named it Buffy.”

Detailing its use, it said that Spike Traps puncture the tires of any vehicle that runs over the strip of spikes and could only damage one vehicle before it disappears.

These traps are not lethal in itself as it does not damage overall vehicle health. These are spawned at rates consistent with other throwables across all maps.

You can lay a Spike Trap by selecting it and pressing LMB. Once you’ve laid a Spike Trap, you cannot pick it back up.

A video detailing how it could be used from a r_eddit_user shows a player laying it down on one-side of the track and then covers it up with a smoke grenade on top of it. Soon an unsuspecting enemy drives up in a buggy and swerves into the smoke. The tires get busted and our innovative Reddit user comes out of the hiding spot to take them out.

However, it is still debatable how useful this trick is and why the enemy would run into a smoke area.

