ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka has announced to withdraw a decision regarding an increased cess imposed on Pakistani oranges after intervention from Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Sri Lankan government has taken back the increase in CESS on import of Kinnows and Mandarins.

I wish to share the good news that the Sri Lankan Government has taken back the increase in CESS on import of Kinnows & Mandarins. The CESS has been reverted to Rs. 30/kg (from Rs. 160/kg). I thank the Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Association (PVFA) @waheedAmed for…1/4 pic.twitter.com/VrjsUiz9Sl — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 18, 2020



“The CESS has been reverted to Rs. 30/kg (from Rs. 160/kg),” he said while lauding the All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PVFA) for bringing the matter on increased tax on oranges to his notice timely.

He also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Officer at Colombo High Commission besides also thanking the the Sri Lankan Government for its understanding and support.

“This positive development will boost the confidence of Pakistani exporters as citrus season has commenced and Sri Lanka is one of the leading markets for small mandarins [oranges] produced in Pakistan,” Razak Dawood.

“Fruits & Vegetables is an important priority sector in our Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF),” he said while urging exporters to keep informing his ministry of such cases so that timely corrective action could be taken.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 14, federal government gave a go-ahead for exports of mangoes and oranges from the country after making changes to the export policy.

According to details, under the new policy, the exports of oranges would begin from May 20 while mangoes would be exported to other countries from May 20.

Although the decision has been made, however, the commerce and food security ministries could make changes to the decision at the last minute owing to the production of the fruits within the country.

