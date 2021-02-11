SSGC says construction works on II Chundrigar damaged gas pipeline

KARACHI: The gas utility distributor to the port city Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced Thursday the earlier construction works near II Chundrigar Road by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have hit the gas pipeline due to which it has to shut down the supply to avoid any untoward incident likely to be caused by leakage, ARY News reported.

KMC machinery for road works has damaged SSGC pipeline following which to avoid any unfortunate incident we have suspended the gas supply, it said. SSGC added the repair works continue well into the night and once the line damage has been covered the supply will resume.

Due to line suspension, some area adjacent to II Chundrigar Road and Haqqani Chowk shall remain without gas until it’s restored, SSGC spokesperson said.

We have begun the repair work as our technical team has been on the ground and it’s intended to expedite the line mending so supply could be resumed, he added.

The difficulties faced by the consumers as the line remain suspended is regretted, said the company spox.

It may be noted that earlier today it was reported massive traffic jam is being witnessed on Karachi’s II Chundrigar road due to a protest staged by local residents against the suspension of gas supply.

According to details, hundreds of vehicles have stuck in traffic due to the blockage of II Chundrigar road by the people protesting against the suspension of domestic gas supply by SSGC.

