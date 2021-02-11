Protest causes traffic jam on Karachi’s II Chundrigar road

KARACHI: Massive traffic jam is being witnessed on Karachi’s II Chundrigar road due to a protest staged by local residents against the suspension of gas supply, ARY News reported.

According to details, hundreds of vehicles have stuck in traffic due to the blockage of II Chundrigar road by the people protesting against the suspension of domestic gas supply by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

It may be noted that the Karachiities are suffering from 10 to 12 hours of gas load-shedding in residential areas of the city besides suspension of supply to non-export industrial units.

Meanwhile, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson in a statement claimed that the company is not carrying out any type of gas load shedding in Karachi city.

“No gas load shedding is being underway anywhere in Karachi at the moment,” he said in a statement.

Refuting reports of the gas crisis in Sindh, the spokesperson said that SSGC, Karachi’s sole gas utility supplier, was proving gas to industries and domestic sectors as per the demand.

