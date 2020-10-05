KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would remain closed for three days in an ongoing week due to the low pressure of gas, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that the supply of gas to the CNG stations to remain suspended on Monday, Wednesday and Friday across Sindh including Karachi.

The SSGC spokesperson said that the decision has been taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers.

Read more: Sindh Cabinet refuses RLNG supply, demands share of natural gas

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar had said that Sindh may face a gas shortfall of over 400mmcfd during the upcoming winter season.

He had said that consumers are likely to face an acute shortage of gas during the winter as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) did not have enough gas reserves to meet the consumers’ demand.

Nadeem Babar maintained that the gas crisis will further worsen in December and January in the province. The advisor said they could overcome the gas crisis if the Sindh government gives permission to lay a new pipeline in the province.

