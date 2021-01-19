SSGC sends monthly bill of Rs2,28000 to domestic customer

KARACHI: An outraged resident vandalized properties at the Mega Customer Care Centre of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Karachi for sending him bill of Rs2,28000, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a resident who was sent a heavy monthly bill of Rs2,28000 reached the SSGC Mega Customer Care Centre located in Korangi, to get his bill corrected, but the man lost his cool over failure in the move.

Failing to get his bill corrected, the irritated man vandalized the properties at the centre to take out his frustration.

The resident said that his bill is not being corrected by the SSGC staff despite visiting the centre several times. He claimed that he is being asked to pay the bill of Rs2,28000 in instalments.

