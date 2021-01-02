No gas load shedding anywhere in Karachi: SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson said that no gas load shedding was being carried out in any part of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that only load management is being carried out in parts of Karachi in order to ensure gas supply to residents of the metropolis.

The SSGC spox further said that residents should contact with company’s complaint centre if they are facing a gas shortage problem.

It may be noted that the Karachiities are suffering from 10 to 12 hours of gas load-shedding in residential areas of the city besides suspension of supply to non-export industrial units.

According to details, hours-long gas load shedding was witnessed in parts of the city with FB Area, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Site, Lyari, Sir Syed Town, Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony and Malir areas experiencing outages of upto eight to 10 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 28 took notice of gas load shedding across the country.

