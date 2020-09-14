KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to stop gas supply to defaulting government offices, public hospitals if they fail to clear the longstanding dues by the next day (September 15), ARY News reported on Monday.

The Karachi based gas supplier said it has the final list of all the defaulting public sector consumers and after the final warning time is over, that is tomorrow, it will disconnect their supply.

The list of defaulters includes the hospitals National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Lyari General Hospital, Trauma Centre Civil Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital, Civil Services Hospital and ICU Trauma Centre and Cardiac Centre Korangi.

The public sector hospitals, the spokesperson said, had been given a deadline of September 15 to clear SSGC dues.

The arrangements have been finalized to cut the connections over non-payment of dues and if no settlement commenced until Tuesday, we would proceed, the spokesperson asserted.

Earlier, the SSGC notified the aforementioned institutes, indebted to it, to clear the dues and had issued them the final warning of until tomorrow. It has confirmed that the notification has not been duly heeded.

He said the non-payers have been repetitively notified of their dues but they have failed to clear the dues. No concessions and leniency will be extended to non-payers after September 15, he stressed.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to devise a comprehensive strategy to meet gas requirements of both domestic and industrial sectors.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that gas requirements of industrial and domestic consumers were increasing day by day.

