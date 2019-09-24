Stability, prosperity of S. Asia cannot be separated from Kashmir issue: Erdogan

NEW YORK: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday has said the stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, he said it was imperative to solve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Turkish president criticized international community for failing to pay attention to Kashmir conflict which awaits solution for the last seventy-two years.

Read More: PM Imran Khan, Turkish President discuss Kashmir issue

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Both PM Khan and President Erdogan had discussed the overall situation of the region and exchanged views on the occupied Kashmir situation.

Matters related to the strengthening of bilateral relations and mutual interest were also came under discussion.

