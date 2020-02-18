Stable Afghanistan essential for region’s economic progress: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is vital for economic progress of the entire region, ARY News reported.

Talking to the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, who called on him in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that peace in the war-torn country imperative for regional connectivity.

He maintained that Pakistan opened Torkham corridor to boost bilateral trade between the two countries and added that the corridor will remain open for 24-hours a day.

Both the leaders also discussed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s recent visit to Pakistan.

Last year on December 23, Pakistan had welcomes the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections held on 28th of September.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said that Pakistan supported Afghanistan’s democratic process and acknowledged that completion of Afghan presidential elections was a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region.

She had maintained, “We note that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws.”

Earlier on December 6, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reiterated assurance that Pakistan will continue playing its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

