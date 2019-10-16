State is responsible for creating jobs for its citizens: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says it is state’s responsibility to create jobs for its people, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He was talking to media after inaugurating HIV Treatment Support Centre in Rato Dero, Larkana.

Bilawal said his party has decided support Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Commenting on Larkana PS-11 by-polls, the PPP leader said his party is contesting against Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate. “Only Maulana can clarify his party’s position on PS-11 by-election.”

The PPP chairman said his party is working in collaboration with the UNICEF and other organisations to find the cause behind increasing number of HIV cases in Sindh, specially in Larkana.

He also underlined the need of short-term and long-term planning to eliminate HIV from the province.

Replying to a query, he said the state is responsible for creating employment opportunities for its people, but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, the employment is increasing with every passing day.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role for defusing tensions in the middle east and said Afghan war caused huge loss to us.

