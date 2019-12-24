My statement on Green Line bus project distorted: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Refuting the reports about inauguration of Green Line bus project, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday clarified that he did not announce any date for opening of the project, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Imran Ismail, the governor’s statement regarding the bus project was distorted and twisted by some media houses.

He said that the governor had said that six flyovers and roads of the Green Line bus project will be completed by February 7 next year.

Earlier on December 23, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line bus project which is completed to provide relief for Karachi citizens suffering transportation problems.

Imran Ismail, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, had said he had monitored the construction process of Green Line bus project over the directives of PM Imran Khan and he will brief him over its details.

He had revealed that the authorities will be ready to formally inaugurate the bus project by February 7 next year. Ismail had said that PM Khan payed special attention to Sindh and it was the only province where people get health insurance cards without seeking any assistance from the provincial government.

