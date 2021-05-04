KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced that the oxygen plant at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) could be made operational in three months with an amount of Rs 1 billion, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister during his meeting with renowned doctors in the province for devising a strategy on COVID situation said that the provincial government will look into the oxygen plant.

“We are ready to spend Rs1 billion for making the Steel Mill oxygen plant operational,” he said adding that with rising COVID cases, the country especially the province would need oxygen supplies.

The chief minister said during the meeting that improving oxygen supplies would help them in ensuring proper treatment to critical patients, whose lives could be at far more risk if shifted to ventilators.

Read More: More than 200,000 healthcare workers completely vaccinated against COVID: sources

Murad Ali Shah said that meeting with leading doctors was aimed at seeking guidance and assistance from them to tackle the rising virus cases. “We will be providing cold chains and vaccines to the hospitals so that people could be vaccinated on large scale,” he said.

Sharing alarming COVID trends in the province, the chief minister said that the positivity ratio has reached 18.02 percent in Hyderabad, followed by 12.87 percent in Karachi and 6.85 percent in Sukkur.

Comments

comments