Stray dog bites eight-year-old boy in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In yet another dog-bite incident, an eight-year-old boy sustained severe wounds after a stray dog mauled him in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Ghulam Muhammadabad area of Faisalabad, where the boy was attacked by a rabid dog, resulting in injuries to the child. The boy was rushed to Faisalabad General Hospital for treatment.

The family was compelled to buy the anti-rabies vaccine from a private medical store due to the unavailability of the same at the hospital.

The family of the injured boy has demanded of the Chief Minister Punjab to initiate strict action against the stray dogs in the area and ensure the availability of the vaccine at the hospitals.

In a separate dog attack case reported in Punjab, last year, two children were mauled to death by stray dogs in Rahim Yar Khan.

Sources had said the pack of stray dogs attacked the children when they were playing in the street. The children were severely bitten at the face, arms and legs.

