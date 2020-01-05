Stray dog bites minor girl in Sanghar

SANGHAR: A five-year-old minor girl was injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Sanghar on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor girl, Memona, was playing outside his house in Dhak Para area of Sanghar when a stray dog attacked her and bit her severely. passersby gathered when the child started crying.

She was taken to the Civil Hospital Sanghar but the healthcare facility denied her vaccination claiming that they did not have the anti-rabies vaccine.

Later, the minor girl was shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad for surgery. While the doctors termed her condition critical, said sources.

Earlier in the day, a 45-year-old man believed to be suffering from rabies had been admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC) for treatment.

Dr Seemi Jamali, executive director of the hospital, had said Muhammad Ajmal who hailed from Badin got injured after being bitten by a dog two months back. He was not inoculated anti-rabies vaccine shortly after the dog bite.

She had said the victim was suffering from hydrophobia – extreme fear of water, a symptom of rabies infection in humans.

