KARACHI: Stray dogs on Wednesday mauled another child in Malir’s area of Gulshan-e- Dad Rahim, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a girl, who was playing with children in Gulshan-e-Dad Rashim was attacked by four stray dogs. Upon hearing child’s scream, people rushed to the scene and saved her from the dogs.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical aid.

An alarming rise of dog-bite incidents being reported across the country with a common complaint about the scarcity of the anti-rabies vaccine.

The doctors advise inoculation of the anti-rabies vaccine shortly after the dog bite.

A victim of a rabid dog bite likely to suffer from hydrophobia – extreme fear of water, a symptom of rabies infection in humans.

