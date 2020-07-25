KARACHI: Stray dogs roaming the port city street have now started attacking sacrificial animals giving sleepless nights to animal owners, ARY News reported.

According to details, a goat, purchased by an Azizabad man for Eidul-Azha, was severely injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked sacrificial animal. The goat received wounds at neck and legs.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, it can be seen that the goat was tied along with ox when it was suddenly attacked by four stray dogs on Friday night.

WARNING: Graphic content

The goat resisted the dogs for a while, but after a while, the stray dogs managed to bite the goat. During the incident, the ox tied along with goat also defended itself from the dogs’ attack.

The dog’s bite severely injured the goat’s neck and hind legs, causing the owner to slaughter the goat.

It must be noted that an alarming rise of dog-bite incidents being reported across the country with a common complaint about scarcity of the anti-rabies vaccine.

The doctors advise inoculation of anti-rabies vaccine shortly after the dog bite.

A victim of a rabid dog bite likely to suffer from hydrophobia – extreme fear of water, a symptom of rabies infection in humans.

