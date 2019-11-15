‘Strengthening economy is core objective of privatization’: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the core objective of privatization process was to strengthen the country’s economy, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on privatization of loss-making public sector enterprises (PSEs), PM Imran said that the process was in the national interest.

Terming raise in non-tax revenue government’s top priority, PM Imran said that the government will get the revenue by privatization of the PSEs.

PM Imran said that it was a wrong perception that the government wanted to get rid of the loss-making public sector enterprises. He said that they will transform the entities into self-sufficient and profit making bodies without putting burden on the national exchequer .

PM Imran said that the revenue received by the privatization process will be spent on public welfare projects. He directed all the ministries to cooperation in the process.

Earlier on November 8, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had directed to complete the process of privatization of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMC) at earliest.

Meeting of the ECC was held in Islamabad with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The meeting had considered various proposals and options for complete or partial use of gas imported from Qatar till 2025 in gas power plants managed by National Power Parks Management Company.

