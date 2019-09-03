Strict action to be taken against MS over poor performance of hospital: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that action will be taken against MS on poor performance and cleanliness condition in public sector hospital, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Dr. Yasmin Rashid has given the last warning to the MSs of all teaching hospitals for improving their performance and said, “After 15 days those showing poor performance would be changed.”

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General of Public Relations, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said relief and ease should be provided to the patients coming in public sector hospitals.

She maintained that patients should not face any difficulty regarding provision of medical facilities and availability of medicines in public sector hospitals.

The minister noted, “Misbehave with the patient cannot be tolerated in public sector hospitals.” She said that provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients is the top priority of the government.

Dr. Yasmin said, “PTI government believes in providing best healthcare facilities to the people.Surprise visits would be conducted for monitoring and inspecting the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the hospitals and action against those who found guilty will be taken on the spot.

Secretary Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, VC FJMU Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, VC KEMU Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr. Arif Tajamul were also present on the occasion.

