ISLAMABAD: In a bizarre incident, a training aircraft was upturned on Thursday by strong winds at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said the incident took place due to a lack of protective measures at the airport despite inclement weather conditions.

Furthermore, the ceiling of the airport has also been damaged due to strong winds, while flight operation has been suspended at the airport.

Earlier this year, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft was damaged after it hit a baggage tractor at New Islamabad International Airport.

A spokesperson for the national airline haD confirmed the accident and said the airline’s Airbus-320 has been grounded for essential repair.

Sources at the airport relayed the accident took place when the aircraft was preparing to depart for Sharjah, as a result of which the plane’s VHF antenna got damaged.

