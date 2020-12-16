Student kills man who ‘raped him on gunpoint’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A student of a seminary on Wednesday murdered a man in Islamabad after he allegedly raped him at gunpoint, ARY NEWS reported.

The student later surrendered to Lohi Bher police in Islamabad. He claimed that the murdered man, Adil, took him to a field and sexually abused him at gunpoint.

“As soon as I got a chance to overcome the rapist, I killed him at the spot,” the accused claimed.

The police have arrested the student and launched a probe into the matter to ascertain facts regarding the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that rape cases are reported frequently in the country, which has forced the government to introduce stringent anti-rape laws.

In one such move recently, President Arif Alvi on Monday promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders.

The ordinance was finalized by the government’s legal team following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trial of the rape cases across the country. The courts will be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months.

Read more: Rapists should be chemically castrated, says PM Imran Khan

The identity of the rape victim would be kept secret as per the ordinance.

Last month, it emerged that the federal government had decided to bring an ordinance for pronouncing strict punishments to the rape convicts.

The decision had been taken in a session of the government’s legal team which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan where he was given a briefing over the legal procedures to pronounce penalties to the rapists and regulations for the protection of witnesses.

While addressing the session, PM Imran Khan had said that the authorities will have to bring up a plan for curbing rape incidents and any delay in its legislation would be disastrous for the country.

Comments

comments