1.5mn student are not able to attend schools in IoK, Shafqat tells UNESCO

PARIS: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that at least 1.5 million Kashmiri students were not able to attend schools since the unilateral and illegal revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy by India on 5th August, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, this he stated while delivering his country statement at the general policy debate of the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference held at the its headquarters in Paris today.

Shafqat Mahmood called upon UNESCO to use its moral authority to persuade Indian government to lift restrictions and restore the fundamental rights of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More: Indian clampdown in occupied Kashmir enters 100th day: Asad Qaiser

The minister observed that as opposed to the UNESCO’s objectives of universal respect for justice and rule of law and respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms, over eight million Kashmiris have been locked down under a curfew since 100 days with no access to basic amenities and means of communication, read the statement.

He said that Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed area under UN Security Council resolutions and stressed that UNESCO and the international community must raise their voice for its just resolution.

The minister also expressed dismay at the Indian Supreme Court’s decision regarding Babri Mosque stating that it was not in line with UNESCO’s values of religious freedom & protection of religious and cultural sites.

Recalling the recent inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan, he said that this was a testimony of Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and promoting peace in the region.

The minister said that current government was taking concrete steps to deliver universal quality and equitable education with focus on four key priorities; a uniform education system, enrollment of out of school children, teacher quality enhancement and technical and vocational training.

Comments

comments