Students end sit-in after Multan university agrees to hold online exams  

MULTAN: Students of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Tuesday announced to end their sit-in against on-campus exams after the varsity’s administration agreed to hold online exams, ARY NEWS reported.

The protest staged by the students proved fruitful after Multan university’s administration agreed to hold online exams for the students.

The protest demo against the on-campus exam culminated after assurances from the administration of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

It is pertinent to mention here that similar protests have erupted in other parts of the province with students clashing with university administration and police.

Earlier in the day, university students’ protests against physical examinations turned violent as they clashed with police and security guards outside their campuses in Lahore and Faisalabad.

In Lahore, some students of the University of Central Punjab, who staged a sit-in outside the campus, pelted stones at security guards. They tried to force their way into the campus but were pushed back by the guards who baton-charged them.

According to the protesters, three students got injured when security guards hurled stones and baton-charged them.

A large number of students staged a sit-in outside a varsity in Faisalabad. The protest turned violent when some of them started pelting stones at its gate and tried to broke into the campus. The police baton-charged the protesters and arrested five students.

